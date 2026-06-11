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Free adaptive fishing day creates accessibility for many people in Reno-Sparks

KUNR Public Radio | By Malory Shaw
Published June 11, 2026 at 3:56 PM PDT
Jan Nemec is holding a fishing net, tossing fish out into the Sparks Marina Park Lake.
Malory Shaw
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KUNR Public Radio
NDOW's Jan Nemec uses a fishing net to dump trout into the Sparks Marina Park Lake.

On June 10, the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) dumped 2,500 tiger trout and 3,000 brown trout into the Sparks Marina Park Lake. Trucks unloaded the fish through tubes and nets directly into the water.

Jan Nemec, NDOW’s Angler Education Coordinator, said the stocking is all in preparation for free community events.

“It's an incredible event where kids aged 17 and under can come out and get a free rod,” Nemec said. “We have tackle, we have bait, we have everything you could possibly need to catch fish, and a whole bunch of fish out there for them to catch.”

Kris Urquhart with NDOW holds a fish in front of a truck. He is smiling as he looks at the fish.
Malory Shaw
/
KUNR Public Radio
NDOW biologist Kris Urquhart holding a trout in front of the truck used to transport the fish.

However, the free fishing event was inaccessible for some community members.

Twelve years ago, Adaptive Anglers Free Fishing Day with Rebecca was created to better include people with disabilities. Founder Don Welsh said he was inspired by his daughter Rebecca, who uses a wheelchair.

“It was difficult to get my daughter down here to fish,” Welsh said. “And she's in a wheelchair, and I thought, well, if we could do it on a day different than the kids' free fishing day event, she would be able to have more success and more fun.”

At this year’s event, Welsh’s daughter sang with the Note-Ables and then went fishing – just as she’s done for the past 12 years. Welsh said the event has become a meaningful tradition.

“It's just that group of people — they don't get a lot of attention. A lot of them are pretty secluded in their homes,” Welsh said. “So to get out and catch their first fish at 40 or 45 is very special. And every year we get thank-yous from everybody.”

With support from NDOW and the Sparks Rotary Club, Welsh has spent more than a decade making fishing more accessible for the Reno-Sparks community.

Through wheelchair access, battery-powered fishing poles, and volunteers, the event helps people of all abilities enjoy a day of fishing.
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Local News Nevada Department of WildlifefishingReno/Sparks
Malory Shaw
Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.
See stories by Malory Shaw