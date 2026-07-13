Historic ranch to become Nevada's newest state park

Along a bumpy, dusty road in the heart of Dayton lies one of Nevada’s historical and ecological treasures. This once famous divorce destination is set to become Nevada’s 28th State Park.

The property was acquired by the Water River Conservancy and Nevada State Parks in 2018. Susanna Danner, with the Conservancy, said the area is abundant with wildlife and natural scenery.

“This corridor, along with Dayton State Park and Fort Churchill State Historic Park, that provide a highway for birds to fly from the Carson Valley out to the Carson Sink, this continuity of habitat is critical for them.”

The property once operated as a divorce ranch in the 1940s, and later served as a testing ground for military vehicles. Tyler Kerver, with Nevada State Parks says the history of “Break-A-Heart Ranch,” runs deep.

"In the 1940s, the state legislature lowered the residency requirement to get a divorce from six months to six weeks, that would encourage people to come to Nevada and live here," said Kerver. "Then they could just sign divorce papers without their spouse's signature."

While historical surveys are yet to be done, Verner says public input, and historical documentation has been helpful in painting the picture of what is known about the property.

After being privatized for so long, Nevadans can now be a part of the ranch’s historic transition into a state park by helping give it a name. The official opening of the park to the public is expected next year following public feedback and thorough planning.