© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Historic ranch to become Nevada's newest state park

KUNR Public Radio | By Lupe Alvarez
Published July 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
The new state park is located East of Dayton in Lyon County, and spans 4.5 miles of the Carson River.
Teddy Miller/Western Rivers Conservancy.
Nevada's 28th state park is located East of Dayton in Lyon County, and spans 4.5 miles of the Carson River.

Along a bumpy, dusty road in the heart of Dayton lies one of Nevada’s historical and ecological treasures. This once famous divorce destination is set to become Nevada’s 28th State Park.

The property was acquired by the Water River Conservancy and Nevada State Parks in 2018. Susanna Danner, with the Conservancy, said the area is abundant with wildlife and natural scenery.

“This corridor, along with Dayton State Park and Fort Churchill State Historic Park, that provide a highway for birds to fly from the Carson Valley out to the Carson Sink, this continuity of habitat is critical for them.”

The property once operated as a divorce ranch in the 1940s, and later served as a testing ground for military vehicles. Tyler Kerver, with Nevada State Parks says the history of “Break-A-Heart Ranch,” runs deep.

"In the 1940s, the state legislature lowered the residency requirement to get a divorce from six months to six weeks, that would encourage people to come to Nevada and live here," said Kerver. "Then they could just sign divorce papers without their spouse's signature."
While historical surveys are yet to be done, Verner says public input, and historical documentation has been helpful in painting the picture of what is known about the property.

After being privatized for so long, Nevadans can now be a part of the ranch’s historic transition into a state park by helping give it a name. The official opening of the park to the public is expected next year following public feedback and thorough planning.
Local News
Lupe Alvarez
Guadalupe Alvarez is a student at the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno. She is currently pursuing her Masters in multimedia, with an emphasis in science communications, and works as a Graduate Assistant with The Hitchcock Project for Visualizing Science. Her reporting interests include issues related to ecology, conservation, environment, and Indigenous communities.
See stories by Lupe Alvarez