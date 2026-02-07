Lindsey Vonn is set to ski the Olympic downhill race with a torn ACL. How?

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Here in the Dolomites, with the 2026 Winter Olympics finally underway, there is one sentence heard in recent days more than any other: "If anyone can do it, Lindsey can."

That Lindsey is, of course, Lindsey Vonn, the 41-year-old skiing superstar whose genuinely epic comeback from retirement to compete at these Olympic Games was suddenly thrown into jeopardy just over a week ago when she crashed during a race and tore her left anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL.

Most athletes would bow out after such a serious injury. Instead, Vonn stunned the skiing world by announcing this week that she would compete anyway.

"It feels stable. I feel strong. My knee is not swollen. And with the help of a knee brace, I am confident that I can compete on Sunday [in the downhill race]," Vonn told reporters earlier this week.

How can a skier ski on a torn ACL?

The ACL, or the anterior cruciate ligament, connects the femur to the tibia and helps to stabilize the knee as it pivots — meaning it is key to athletes in sports like soccer, hockey and football, said Dr. Timothy Lin, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine doctor at Dartmouth Health who has worked with the U.S. ski team.

In other sports, like football, an ACL tear can end an athlete's season. "In the NFL, you are constantly cutting and pivoting," Lin said. "Although you can tear your ACL skiing pretty easily, skiing is not necessarily a cutting and pivoting activity in and of itself."

That's especially true of downhill, the straightest and fastest of the alpine disciplines. Skiers must turn and jump but spend much of the race skiing in line in a tucked position. Because of that, skiing in the downhill race, as Vonn plans to do Sunday, could be less risky than if she was competing in moguls or slopestyle.

In skiing, it's the unexpected crash, he says, that can twist the knee and cause the ACL tear.

But for Vonn, whose specialty is downhill racing — the fastest, straightest form of ski racing — he says, it's less risky than in other disciplines.

"She's going to go side to side, but she's not planting her foot and pivoting on it, hopefully," he said. "You can engage your quads and hamstrings to stabilize the knee in a predictable way."

An injury with precedent in skiing

As a result, it's not unheard of for a skier to race after tearing their ACL. In 2022, Team USA skier Breezy Johnson tore hers in January before the Winter Olympics in Beijing, but decided to keep competing.

"I felt like it was totally possible. I knew that it was risky," she told reporters in October. The risk is that the next crash could cause even more severe damage to the knee — which happened to Johnson a few weeks later, forcing her to pull out of the Games.

"There are, I think, more athletes that ski without ACLs and with knee damage than talk about it," Johnson said this week. "People are often unwilling to talk about it because of judgment from the media and the outside."

Key to persevering, said fellow Team USA skier Bella Wright, is Vonn's psychological strength.

"We all know how strong of a skier she is. But I think that her mental game is what makes Lindsey Lindsey," said Wright, who tore her ACL in 2016. "That is what it takes to get through injuries, to get through the trauma, to get through the crashes."

Vonn's successful training runs on Friday and Saturday

Before the ACL tear, Vonn was the season leader in the FIS downhill standings and had a genuine chance at an Olympic gold medal, which would be the second gold and fourth overall Olympic medal of her storied career.

She acknowledges the chances are no longer as good. But she is determined to compete in the Olympics, and in doing so, complete a comeback story that would be monumental for any athlete in any sport.

"I'm gonna do it. End of story," she said earlier this week. "I'm not crying. My head is high. I'm standing tall. I'm going to do my best, and whatever the result is, that's what it is. But I can never say I didn't try."

On Friday, Vonn successfully completed her first official training run before the race. It wasn't perfect — she took one turn too wide and had to course-correct to pull herself back between the blue lines. Still, out of more than 40 skiers, she finished with the 11th fastest time of the day. She had another successful practice run Saturday.

"She was smart. She didn't go all in. She made a mistake on the bottom, but the rest looked like good skiing," her coach Aksel Lund Svindal, the retired two-time Olympic gold medalist for Norway, told reporters after Friday's practice run.

She didn't appear to be favoring one side, he added — and most importantly, she was calm.

"Maybe I was more nervous, because this is important for everyone," Svindal said. "She's been very committed since the first day. She is convinced this will work."



