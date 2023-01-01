Niki Strataras is an event professional with an educational background in psychological science and social ecology from the University of California, Irvine. Currently pursuing her master’s degree in business, Niki has a specific focus and interest in the interpersonal side of business: organizational behavior and cultivating relationships with others.

She currently works for KUNR as its membership services coordinator. Prior to this, Niki worked for the Conference Services Group at the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Business. In doing so, she helped execute successful events on a statewide and national level.

Her skills lie in event coordination, training, and venue selection, as well as graphic design for on-site signage, online marketing, and other digital elements of event planning and strategic information dissemination. Through this, she was also able to learn and exercise grant writing skills necessary to sustain a large portfolio for each event. Additionally, Niki has experience in accounting and grant-specific financial responsibilities.

Originally from California, Niki has grown up listening to a local NPR station with her dad, and continues to do so here in Nevada each morning. Her passion for public radio attracted her to helping sustain memberships with public radio listeners. Serving her community is a passion that drives her, both professionally and personally.