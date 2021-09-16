© 2022 KUNR
Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt Is Going For Gold In The Music Industry

Published September 16, 2021 at 2:10 AM PDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt is known as the fastest human being in the world.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Streaking away already, it's Bolt all the way. He's looking around again. Watch the clock. It's gold for Bolt - a new world record for Usain Bolt.

MARTINEZ: Bolt won eight Olympic gold medals. He retired from sprinting four years ago.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Now he is going for gold again - this time, a gold record.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IT'S A PARTY")

USAIN BOLT AND NJ: (Singing) It's a, it's a party. This is how we do it seven days of the week. Girls, them getting naughty (ph).

KING: Nice. That's from his first album, a mixture of reggae, afrobeats and dancehall music. There are also some ballads...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DAYS LIKE THESE")

BOLT AND NJ: (Singing) I'm always having days like these. I just need a break

KING: ...And a little bit of rap.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IT A WORK")

USAIN BOLT AND CHARLY BLACK: (Rapping) Babe, let me love, let me love, let me love, let me love, let me love, let me love, ya.

MARTINEZ: The album is called "Country Yutes." The country, in this case, refers to Trelawny Parish. That's a small town in Jamaica where Bolt grew up.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LIVING THE DREAM")

BOLT AND NJ: (Singing) 'Cause I came from the country living the dream. Work hard every day. Never change up the routine.

KING: Now this is not the first time we've heard Usain Bolt as a musician. He's released a few singles over the years, and so far, his music career is a lot like his career on the track. Not long after its release, "Country Yutes" sprinted to the top of the reggae charts.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IT'S A PARTY")

BOLT AND NJ: (Singing) It's a, it's a party. This is how we do it seven days of the week. Girls, them getting naughty... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.