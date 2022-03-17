© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!

Fans are pumped for the first round of the men's NCAA basketball tournament

By A Martínez,
Tom Goldman
Published March 17, 2022 at 2:04 AM PDT

With COVID-19 rules lifted, fans will be back in the stands for the games. New name, image and likeness rules will allow student athletes to profit from breakout performances.

Copyright 2022 NPR

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Tom Goldman