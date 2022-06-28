We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
NATO summit opens with some of the biggest questions the alliance has faced in years
Published June 28, 2022 at 2:05 AM PDT
NATO grapples with divisions over continuing to arm the Ukrainians while also seeking a negotiated settlement to end a war that is damaging European economies.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.