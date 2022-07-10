We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Encore: Midterms election misinformation
Published July 10, 2022 at 2:06 PM PDT
Even as the Jan. 6 hearings play out, election misinformation keeps spreading. NPR tracked four leaders preaching false information about election fraud at hundreds of grassroots events nationwide.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.