Biden-Xi phone call is expected to cover Taiwan, tariffs and other issues
Published July 28, 2022 at 2:13 AM PDT
President Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping are expected to talk on the phone soon. A strain in relations has intensified over reports that House Speaker Pelosi is planning a trip to Taiwan.
