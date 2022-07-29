We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Monkeypox cases are rising in the U.S. What's being done to stop the outbreak?
Published July 29, 2022 at 2:11 AM PDT
San Francisco has declared a state of emergency and New York City called the virus an imminent threat. What is the White House's strategy to curb the monkeypox outbreak?
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.