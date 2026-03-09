How Iranians are responding to the appointment of their new supreme leader

Iran’s Assembly of Experts has defied President Trump by appointing Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father as supreme leader.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Negar Mortazavi, senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, about how the Iranian public is responding to Khamenei and why he’s seen as unacceptable to Trump and Israeli leadership.

