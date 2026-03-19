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Many TSA officers show up to work unpaid

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 19, 2026 at 8:56 AM PDT

More than a month into the shutdown, Transportation Security Administration officers are still working without pay. Absences and resignations are rising, and officials warn some smaller airports could face closure if staffing drops further.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks about conditions for workers with Christine Vitel, a TSA officer at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, and executive vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 777.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom