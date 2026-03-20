What Nowruz means this year to one Iranian American family

The author of a new children’s book about Nowruz, or Persian New Year, is heartbroken over the number of young people killed in the Iran war. But, she’s still celebrating the holiday in their honor.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Zoe Ghahremani and her daughter, Susie Ghahremani, who teamed up as the author and illustrator of “Celebrate Nowruz! A Persian New Year Holiday to Honor Spring.”

/ The cover of "Celebrate Nowruz!" (Courtesy of Macmillan Children's Publishing Group)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR