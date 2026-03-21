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What's the background of Israel's operation in Lebanon to retrieve Ron Arad's remains?

NPR | By Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Published March 21, 2026 at 4:43 AM PDT

Dozens of people were killed in an Israeli raid in south Lebanon looking for an Israeli airman captured 40 years ago

Copyright 2026 NPR
Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.