What's the background of Israel's operation in Lebanon to retrieve Ron Arad's remains?

With federal funding eliminated, this is the fundraiser that will define the station’s path forward. We’re looking to listeners and readers like you to help us become 100% community supported. 🌱 Plus, your donation will go twice as far thanks to a generous $60,000 matching grant from the Greg Nelson Trust and other KUNR supporters. 🩷
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.