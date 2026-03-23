Investigation finds faulty lesson plans and unhappy students at an AI-powered private school

Alpha School, a private K–12 school network lauded by the Trump administration, relies heavily on artificial intelligence-powered learning guides and software-based instruction.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with 404 Media reporter Emanuel Maiberg, who found the school’s AI-generated lesson plans were poorly constructed and presented students with illogical multiple-choice questions.

Editor’s Note:

In response to this story, a spokesperson for Alpha Schools said:

“Alpha Schools strongly disputes the inaccurate and misleading claims contained in the recent media report regarding our technology platform, student privacy practices and approach to AI-powered learning tools.

“Alpha Schools remains committed to ethical, research-backed education grounded in the highest standards of data protection, student well-being and excellence. We will continue to prioritize the safety, privacy and success of every child we serve and continue to innovate on their behalf to deliver exceptional academic and personal outcomes.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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