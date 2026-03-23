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Some ships find ways to sail through the Strait of Hormuz as hundreds are stalled

NPR | By Jackie Northam
Published March 23, 2026 at 1:03 PM PDT

THe Strait of Hormuz isn't entirely closed -- some ships are getting through as Iran flexes its control over the strategic waterway.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam