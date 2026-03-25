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Hindu minority in Bangladesh faces surge in attacks after 2024 uprising

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published March 25, 2026 at 2:21 PM PDT

Ever since mass protests ousted Bangladesh's leader Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, minorities have faced a surge of vigilante attacks.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid