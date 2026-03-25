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March Madness used to drive up vasectomies. Now, abortion bans do

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 25, 2026 at 8:56 AM PDT

Urologists once marketed vasectomies to men during March Madness as an excuse to watch basketball while they recover from the procedure. But since the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022, more and more men have been getting vasectomies for reasons that have nothing to do with basketball.

Shefali Luthra, reproductive health reporter at The 19th, joins us to discuss why more men are undergoing the procedure.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom