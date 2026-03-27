© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From all of us at KUNR, KNCJ and KNCC Elko: Thank you for your support! 🌷

KUNR puts knowledge, news, music and culture out into the world — free for anyone to access — and we trust that people will see its value.
Readers and listeners like you did during our spring fund drive.

Your gift isn’t just a donation. It’s momentum — especially as we build our community support now that federal funding is gone for public media.
KUNR is 100% independent and 100% community supported — thanks to people like you! 🩷

After ACA subsidies expired, millions of Americans don't have health care

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 27, 2026 at 8:48 AM PDT

One in 10 Americans who had Affordable Care Act plans last year dropped health insurance altogether after federal subsidies expired, according to a new survey from the health policy think tank KFF.

Hannah Frigand, senior director of the HelpLine for the advocacy group Health Care for All in Massachusetts, joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss the tough choices people are having to make about remaining on health insurance plans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom