© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From all of us at KUNR, KNCJ and KNCC Elko: Thank you for your support! 🌷

KUNR puts knowledge, news, music and culture out into the world — free for anyone to access — and we trust that people will see its value.
Readers and listeners like you did during our spring fund drive.

Your gift isn’t just a donation. It’s momentum — especially as we build our community support now that federal funding is gone for public media.
KUNR is 100% independent and 100% community supported — thanks to people like you! 🩷

Concert documentary 'You Got Gold' pays tribute to songwriting legend John Prine

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 27, 2026 at 8:46 AM PDT
John Prine plays guitar. (Courtesy of Abramorama, Oh Boy Pictures and Radicalmedia)
Courtesy of Abramorama, Oh Boy Pictures and Radicalmedia
John Prine plays guitar. (Courtesy of Abramorama, Oh Boy Pictures and Radicalmedia)

Click here for the original audio.

Multiple Grammy-winning songwriter John Prine died of COVID-19 complications in April 2020. More than two years later, on what would have been Prine’s 76th birthday, musicians gathered to pay tribute.

Now, a documentary film, “You Got Gold: A Celebration of John Prine,” captures those concerts. It’s in theaters through the spring.

We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with Fiona Whelan Prine, John Prine’s widow, and producer of the concerts and the film from last December.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom