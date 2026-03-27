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From Tehran to Tel Aviv, the Gulf and Beirut: Regional reflections on one month of war

NPR | By Emily Feng,
Lauren FrayerAya BatrawyDaniel Estrin
Published March 27, 2026 at 1:45 PM PDT

One month into the U.S.–Israeli war with Iran, we turn to our correspondents across the region to assess the conflict's impact.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin