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Polymarket tries to woo a skeptical D.C. with a prediction market-themed bar

NPR | By Luke Garrett
Published March 27, 2026 at 1:49 PM PDT

One of the largest prediction market platforms, Polymarket, opened a pop-up bar in the heart of Washington, D.C.'s lobbying district.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Luke Garrett
Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.