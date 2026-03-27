© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From all of us at KUNR, KNCJ and KNCC Elko: Thank you for your support! 🌷

KUNR puts knowledge, news, music and culture out into the world — free for anyone to access — and we trust that people will see its value.
Readers and listeners like you did during our spring fund drive.

Your gift isn’t just a donation. It’s momentum — especially as we build our community support now that federal funding is gone for public media.
KUNR is 100% independent and 100% community supported — thanks to people like you! 🩷

Trump's deal-making power tested by shutdown, war in Iran

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 27, 2026 at 8:46 AM PDT

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd bring the Associated Press’ Chris Megerian and Jasmine Wright of News of the United States to the Friday politics roundtable.

They discuss why a deal to end the Homeland Security Department shutdown has been so elusive, what it means that a growing number of Republicans are worried about putting U.S. boots on the ground in Iran, and what’s not getting done on affordability issues that voters care about.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom