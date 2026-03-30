© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From all of us at KUNR, KNCJ and KNCC Elko: Thank you for your support! 🌷

KUNR puts knowledge, news, music and culture out into the world — free for anyone to access — and we trust that people will see its value.
Readers and listeners like you did during our spring fund drive.

Your gift isn’t just a donation. It’s momentum — especially as we build our community support now that federal funding is gone for public media.
KUNR is 100% independent and 100% community supported — thanks to people like you! 🩷

For years, scientists could only prove that DOGS existed for 10,000 years — until now

NPR | By Henry Larson,
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published March 30, 2026 at 3:11 PM PDT

A new study genetically shows dogs existed almost 5,000 years earlier than scientists could prove.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Henry Larson
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon