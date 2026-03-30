For years, scientists could only prove that DOGS existed for 10,000 years — until now



KUNR puts knowledge, news, music and culture out into the world — free for anyone to access — and we trust that people will see its value.

Readers and listeners like you did during our spring fund drive.



Your gift isn’t just a donation. It’s momentum — especially as we build our community support now that federal funding is gone for public media.

KUNR is 100% independent and 100% community supported — thanks to people like you! 🩷