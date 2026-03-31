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The average U.S. gas price is now $4 a gallon. What does that mean for the economy?

NPR | By Stephan Bisaha
Published March 31, 2026 at 1:26 PM PDT

The average national price of a gallon of gas has passed the $4 mark for the first time in more than three years.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Stephan Bisaha
[Copyright 2024 NPR]