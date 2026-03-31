© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From all of us at KUNR, KNCJ and KNCC Elko: Thank you for your support! 🌷

KUNR puts knowledge, news, music and culture out into the world — free for anyone to access — and we trust that people will see its value.
Readers and listeners like you did during our spring fund drive.

Your gift isn’t just a donation. It’s momentum — especially as we build our community support now that federal funding is gone for public media.
KUNR is 100% independent and 100% community supported — thanks to people like you! 🩷

Trump says there's 'rampant' fraud in home care spending. Experts say that's not the full picture

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT

The Trump administration is cracking down on what it calls “rampant” fraud in home care spending, after it released a trove of Medicaid spending data in February showing that home care spending more than doubled from 2018 to 2024. But health experts say the picture is much more complicated.

O. Rose Broderick, a reporter with STAT, joins us to discuss what this means at a time when home care spending is becoming increasingly less affordable.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom