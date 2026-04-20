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Virginia vote on maps could tip control of Congress

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 20, 2026 at 9:04 AM PDT

Virginia voters are deciding whether to redraw congressional maps just months before the midterms, a move that could give Democrats up to four additional House of Representatives seats.

But this isn’t just about one state. It’s part of a fast-moving, national battle over redistricting, with both parties scrambling to redraw maps and gain an edge in a narrowly divided Congress.

Here & Now‘s David Folkenflik speaks with NPR’s Ashley Lopez about what these redistricting votes could mean for control of the House.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom