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The evolution of the Green New Deal

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 22, 2026 at 8:54 AM PDT

Since the 2024 election, the conversation about climate change has become all about “affordability.” A new populist climate agenda from progressives takes that into account by aiming to lower costs for everyday people through policies that also happen to cut carbon emissions.

Grist senior staff writer Kate Yoder joins Here & Now‘s David Folkenflik to discuss how this approach pivots from the traditional Green New Deal agenda.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom