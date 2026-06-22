Why Israel is at the center of a heated congressional primary race in New York City

Israel’s wars in the Middle East have become a wedge issue in several congressional campaigns, including three in New York, where establishment Democrats are trying to fend off more progressive challengers backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The most high-profile of those races is in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s backyard, and it pits Rep. Dan Goldman against former New York City comptroller Brad Lander.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins discusses the impact Israel’s wars are having on these key primary races with Benjamin Oreskes, reporter at The New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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