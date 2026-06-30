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Supreme Court issues decisions on birthright citizenship, trans athletes and campaign finances

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 30, 2026 at 9:04 AM PDT

The Supreme Court released decisions Tuesday on birthright citizenship, transgender athletes and campaign finance.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at the decisions and their impact with Harvard University Law School professor Noah Feldman about what we’re still waiting for from the court. Feldman has a new Substack, “Professor Noah Feldman.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom