City of Reno seeks public comment on proposed updates to tree ordinance

Councilwoman Naomi Duerr said the city is looking for input on proposed changes to the municipal code.

Emilio Milo / KUNR Public Radio Councilwomen Naomi Duerr talking about tree ordinance at Powning Veterans Memorial Park.

“If there's something in there people would like to see changed or added or subtracted. We need that information,” Duerr said.

These changes include giving the urban forester more responsibility, such as checking the health of a tree. Once inspected, the forester would decide whether it needs to be removed.

The revised code can ensure future tree growth and canopy coverage, said Reno Urban Forester Matt Bisile.

“Our canopy right now is only about 5%. I think this code really helps us protect the existing trees that we have to avoid losing the very important canopy that we do have, while also helping us to increase our canopy into the future,” Bisile said.

Emilio Milo / KUNR Public Radio Matt Bisile talking about the proposed updates to the code at Powning Veterans Memorial Park.

According to Climate Central, Reno is the fastest warming city in the country . And Duerr hopes to promote more tree coverage to reduce the heat.

“We have to do a better job of protecting our existing trees and also encourage new trees to be planted,” she said.