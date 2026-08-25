Dolly Parton brought music and books to the world
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jeff Conyers, president and vice chair of the Dollywood Foundation, about Dolly Parton's philanthropy, including the Imagination Library.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jeff Conyers, president and vice chair of the Dollywood Foundation, about Dolly Parton's philanthropy, including the Imagination Library.
Copyright 2026 NPR