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How Persian Gulf countries view the U.S. imposing new sanctions on Iran

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published August 25, 2026 at 1:42 AM PDT

NPR's Michel Martin asks the president and founder of the Emirates Policy Center how the UAE and other Persian Gulf nations view increased sanctions on Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin