How Persian Gulf countries view the U.S. imposing new sanctions on Iran
NPR's Michel Martin asks the president and founder of the Emirates Policy Center how the UAE and other Persian Gulf nations view increased sanctions on Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR's Michel Martin asks the president and founder of the Emirates Policy Center how the UAE and other Persian Gulf nations view increased sanctions on Iran.
Copyright 2026 NPR