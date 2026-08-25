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Leaving the NFL to return to school? A new eligibility rule could make it possible

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published August 25, 2026 at 1:42 AM PDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with The Athletic's Ralph Russo about professional football players leaving the NFL to play in the collegiate division.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin