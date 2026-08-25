Leaving the NFL to return to school? A new eligibility rule could make it possible
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with The Athletic's Ralph Russo about professional football players leaving the NFL to play in the collegiate division.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR's Michel Martin speaks with The Athletic's Ralph Russo about professional football players leaving the NFL to play in the collegiate division.
Copyright 2026 NPR