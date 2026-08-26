Cécile McLorin Salvant's latest album is her most daring yet
Even in an era of great young vocalists, McLorin Salvant stands apart. With Every Breath I Take showcases her unique vocal style and talent as a storyteller.
Copyright 2026 NPR
KUNR is working to get its 91.7 FM signal back on the air. As always, you can tune in on KUNR.org, through the KUNR mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to “Play KUNR.”
Even in an era of great young vocalists, McLorin Salvant stands apart. With Every Breath I Take showcases her unique vocal style and talent as a storyteller.
Copyright 2026 NPR