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Cécile McLorin Salvant's latest album is her most daring yet

NPR | By Martin Johnson
Published August 26, 2026 at 7:44 AM PDT

Even in an era of great young vocalists, McLorin Salvant stands apart. With Every Breath I Take showcases her unique vocal style and talent as a storyteller.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Martin Johnson