Colorado AG calls notification limits most important part of Meta settlement
NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser about the states' settlement with Meta over children's safety and their apps.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser about the states' settlement with Meta over children's safety and their apps.
Copyright 2026 NPR