Creator of 'Dolly Parton's America' podcast discusses her life and legacy
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with journalist Jad Abumrad, who produced the Peabody-winning podcast "Dolly Parton's America," about Parton's life and legacy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with journalist Jad Abumrad, who produced the Peabody-winning podcast "Dolly Parton's America," about Parton's life and legacy.
Copyright 2026 NPR