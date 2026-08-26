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Creator of 'Dolly Parton's America' podcast discusses her life and legacy

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published August 26, 2026 at 1:46 AM PDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with journalist Jad Abumrad, who produced the Peabody-winning podcast "Dolly Parton's America," about Parton's life and legacy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep