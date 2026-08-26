Drag performer remembers Dolly Parton
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jason CoZmo, who has impersonated Dolly Parton for two decades, about what Parton meant to him.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
KUNR is working to get its 91.7 FM signal back on the air. As always, you can tune in on KUNR.org, through the KUNR mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to “Play KUNR.”
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jason CoZmo, who has impersonated Dolly Parton for two decades, about what Parton meant to him.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR