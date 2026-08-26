Meta settlement means new restrictions on nighttime and school-time scrolling for kids
Can the changes to Facebook and Instagram announced in the Meta settlement make a difference for the mental health of young people?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Can the changes to Facebook and Instagram announced in the Meta settlement make a difference for the mental health of young people?
Copyright 2026 NPR