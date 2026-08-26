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Meta settlement means new restrictions on nighttime and school-time scrolling for kids

NPR | By Rhitu Chatterjee
Published August 26, 2026 at 1:14 PM PDT

Can the changes to Facebook and Instagram announced in the Meta settlement make a difference for the mental health of young people?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rhitu Chatterjee
Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health.
See stories by Rhitu Chatterjee