Recalls paint only part of the food safety picture
Recalls of lettuce, jalapeno peppers and eggs because of foodborne illness outbreaks have put a spotlight on the safety of the U.S. food supply. How much do the recalls tell us?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Recalls of lettuce, jalapeno peppers and eggs because of foodborne illness outbreaks have put a spotlight on the safety of the U.S. food supply. How much do the recalls tell us?
Copyright 2026 NPR