© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KUNR is working to get its 91.7 FM signal back on the air. As always, you can tune in on KUNR.org, through the KUNR mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to “Play KUNR.”

Trump administration is building a border wall in Arizona. A tribal nation says they're trespassing

WBUR
Published August 28, 2026 at 8:52 AM PDT

The Tohono O’odham nation’s land straddles a 62-mile stretch of the border between the U.S. and Mexico. This has led to an ongoing dispute between the federal government and the tribal nation over the construction of a border wall.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Verlon Jose, chairman of the Tohono O’odham Nation about where things stand and why construction of a wall would harm his community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR