Trump administration proposal would allow federal grants to be terminated on a whim
New Trump-led proposals to change how federal grants are decided could spell trouble for blue cities and states, The Indicator reports.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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New Trump-led proposals to change how federal grants are decided could spell trouble for blue cities and states, The Indicator reports.
Copyright 2026 NPR