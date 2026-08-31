Funding bill at the top of the agenda as House returns from recess
The House returns Monday for one week before heading back home. At the top of the agenda is a bill to extend government funding past the midterm elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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The House returns Monday for one week before heading back home. At the top of the agenda is a bill to extend government funding past the midterm elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR