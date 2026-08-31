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Funding bill at the top of the agenda as House returns from recess

NPR | By Eric McDaniel,
Leila Fadel
Published August 31, 2026 at 1:46 AM PDT

The House returns Monday for one week before heading back home. At the top of the agenda is a bill to extend government funding past the midterm elections.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel is a congressional reporter for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Eric McDaniel
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel