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Judge excludes confession in trial of accused 9/11 mastermind. What's next?

WBUR
Published August 31, 2026 at 8:51 AM PDT
Flowers from Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen at the 9/11 Memorial, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Yuki Iwamura/AP
Flowers from Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen at the 9/11 Memorial, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

On Friday, a military judge ruled that confessions the FBI obtained from accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed cannot be used in his trial, 25 years after nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with New York Times reporter Carol Rosenberg and Don Arias, who lost his brother Adam on 9/11.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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