Second death confirmed in Grand Canyon flooding, search for survivors continues
Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are still assessing damage and engaged in recovery efforts from weekend flash flooding.
Copyright 2026 KNAU News Talk
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Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are still assessing damage and engaged in recovery efforts from weekend flash flooding.
Copyright 2026 KNAU News Talk