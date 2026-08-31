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Second death confirmed in Grand Canyon flooding, search for survivors continues

NPR | By Chris Clements
Published August 31, 2026 at 2:51 PM PDT

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are still assessing damage and engaged in recovery efforts from weekend flash flooding.

Copyright 2026 KNAU News Talk
Chris Clements