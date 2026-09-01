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Whistleblower: 'Rushed' USPS plan could derail the midterm election

WBUR
Published September 1, 2026 at 8:56 AM PDT
An election worker sorts vote-by-mail ballots at the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Office for the Florida primary election in Doral, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Lynne Sladky/AP
An election worker sorts vote-by-mail ballots at the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Office for the Florida primary election in Doral, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

An anonymous federal official is blowing the whistle on a United States Postal Service plan to implement President Trump’s executive order on mail-in voting. The report alleges that the “rushed” and “untested” technology raises questions “about whether catastrophic failure would be a feature rather than a bug.”

Host Peter O’Dowd discusses the whistleblower’s allegations with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who sent a letter to the postmaster general raising alarms.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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