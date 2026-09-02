Strategist breaks down the results of Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with pollster and Democratic strategist Margie Omero about the results in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary.
Copyright 2026 NPR
KUNR is working to get its 91.7 FM signal back on the air. As always, you can tune in on KUNR.org, through the KUNR mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to “Play KUNR.”
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with pollster and Democratic strategist Margie Omero about the results in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary.
Copyright 2026 NPR