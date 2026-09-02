© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KUNR is working to get its 91.7 FM signal back on the air. As always, you can tune in on KUNR.org, through the KUNR mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to “Play KUNR.”

Strategist breaks down the results of Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published September 2, 2026 at 1:41 AM PDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with pollster and Democratic strategist Margie Omero about the results in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep