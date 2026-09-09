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Polyester has become a bad word. Is the material that easy to abandon?

WBUR
Published September 9, 2026 at 9:10 AM PDT

Shoppers, especially among Gen Z, are becoming more conscious about the kinds of fabrics they buy and are increasingly moving away from polyester. But the ubiquitous fabric might be a lot easier to denounce than to actually stop wearing.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with writer Hannah Marriott about the long love-hate relationship consumers have with synthetic fabrics and whether the alternatives are actually better.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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