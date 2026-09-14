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Nevada tribes and the fight against data centers
Data centers have become a flashpoint across the country. And as Indigenous lands are increasingly involved, tribal communities are taking action.
“We've been really focused on education and educating the community about how data centers specifically impact indigenous communities and how it still is a form of land theft and water theft,” said Autumn Harry, Pyramid Lake Paiute tribal member and co-founder of the Water Over Data Alliance.