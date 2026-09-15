Alarm bells are ringing about the safety of artificial intelligence.

Recently, a collective of AI agents attacked a company called Hugging Face, and the autopsy examining what happened has a lot of people inside the AI industry and outside of it calling for regulation, a slowdown in development, even a “kill switch.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kevin Roose, tech columnist at The New York Times and a co-host of the podcast “Hard Fork,” about what this incident shows about how AI agents behave and how AI is developing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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